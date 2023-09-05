BRICS: China’s Initiatives Will Promote Nigeria’s Economy – Yuqing

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Ms Yan Yuqing, has said that three practical proposals announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the recently concluded BRICS Summit in South Africa would greatly promote the Nigerian economy to a new level.

The three practical proposals are “Initiative on Supporting Africa’s Industrialization” “Plan for China Supporting Africa’s Agricultural Modernization” and “Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development.”

Yuqing, in her speech released to the media on Tuesday titled ‘ BRICS Summit: China’s Proposals ‘Renewed Hope’ for China-Africa and China-Nigeria cooperation, explained that three proposals cover areas that were urgently needed for Africa’s modernization. She added that it was a vivid manifestation of China’s practical support for Africa’s development.

The Consul General stated, “These three proposals highlight the principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith of China-Africa friendship.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Africa, and the 10th anniversary of his putting forward the principles of China’s Africa policy – sincerity, real results, amity, good faith, and pursuing the greater good and shared interests. China-Africa friendship has grown into a big tree with flourishing leaves under the diligent watering of both sides. Political mutual trust is becoming stronger, practical cooperation is fruitful, and cultural exchanges are closer than ever before.”

Yuqing said, “The three proposals have hit the key point of Africa’s development, focused on the cultivation of African talents, and kept eyes on Africa’s long-term prosperity, covering a wide range of fields, a large number of opportunities, and a clear direction to the future. Ten years ago, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Nyerere International Conference Centre in Tanzania, mentioning that China will keep every commitment it has made to Africa, both in letter and in spirit.

“President Xi Jinping has stressed that there are various paths leading to modernization. Africans have the most say on which path suits Africa best. China’s series of investment and talent cultivation projects in Nigeria have always adhered to mutual benefit and a win-win initiative.

“It has also advocated intensive and sustainable development, upgraded from “blood transfusion” to “blood creation” assistance, focused on “teaching people to fish”, and helped the Nigerian side “build nests to attract phoenixes”.

Last year, China’s total trade with Africa reached US$282 billion, an increase of 11.1 per cent year-on-year, maintaining its position as Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years.

Bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reached US$23.9 billion, and close to US$13 billion in the first seven months of 2023, accounting for 8.4 per cent of China-Africa trade. Nigeria has become China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa after South Africa,” said Yuqing.

She added that Nigeria’s hope was to achieve modernization, adding that China would be committed to being a fellow traveller in the development and revitalization process of China and Africa by taking concrete actions to reflect the country’s firm position of always standing with African countries.

“The BRICS mechanism is the bright colour that ignites infinite hope for the future of China and Africa. President Bola Tinubu adopted “Renewed Hope” as his election slogan, seeking to provide equality of opportunity, social justice, and prosperity for Nigerian people.

The Nigerian proverb “No matter how long the moon disappears, someday it must shine again” is also full of people’s hope and aspiration for a better future, and the BRICS cooperation provides unlimited possibilities for African countries to fulfil this hopeful vision.

“At the 15th BRICS Summit, the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are invited to become full members of BRICS, other developing countries that are willing to become BRICS partner countries and meet the conditions will also be welcomed.

“This is the biggest highlight of the BRICS summit and a major historic moment in the development process of BRICS. In the current context of turbulent changes and emerging risks and challenges in the world, more than 60 leaders of African countries and other emerging markets and developing countries were invited to gather in South Africa this time, which fully reflects the strong appeal of BRICS cooperation.

“For decades, China and Nigeria have been firmly holding hands in friendship and have written countless touching stories between both countries.

“At the beginning of our new journey, we hope that China and Nigeria will continue to work hand in hand under the leadership of the three proposals of the BRICS Summit and write a new chapter of China-Africa cooperation in the new era together,” she said.