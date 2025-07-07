BRICS : China Canvases Reform Of Global Governance

The People’s Republic of China has called for reform of global governance and has charged world leaders to work for peaceful solutions to conflicts while ensuring stronger global cooperation.

Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang made the call at the 17th BRICS Summit holding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Qiang said BRICS should lead efforts to reform global governance, but must stay independent, support economic growth, and share knowledge.

He stressed the importance of fairness, justice, and joint development, pledging that China will set up a research center and offer scholarships for BRICS nations.

At the meeting which began on Sunday, the leaders of BRICS nations agreed to work together to support multilateralism and fair development. They adopted the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, aiming to boost unity, reform global systems, and build lasting peace and prosperity.

The 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Global South and Emerging Economic Bloc, is championed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS).

The summit which is themed: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” also has in attendance other member countries such as Iran, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and Egypt. Nigeria is among ten countries who are not yet members of the BRICS Bloc but are attending the summit as partners to the organisation.

The others include Bolivia, Cuba, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Uganda and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump of the United States has threatened to imposed extra ten percent tariff on member countries of BRICS and other countries aligning with the group, accusing them of harbouring anti-American sentiments.

As the summit kicked of in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Trump warned he would punish countries seeking to join with the organisation.

“Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. However, Trump did not clarify or expand on the “Anti-American policies” reference in his post.

The Trump administration is seeking to finalize dozens of trade deals with a wide range of countries before his July 9 deadline for the imposition of significant “retaliatory tariffs.

Earlier, at the opening of the summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday afternoon, the BRICS group had criticized Trump’s trade policies and warned that the rise in tariffs threatened global trade.

The summit is expected to focus on health, artificial intelligence, governance and climate change, among others. The target is to extract commitments from member countries on tackling diseases, AI governance, and climate finance, with emphasis on addressing structural challenges faced by countries of the Global South.