BRICS: Central Banks Buy Tonnes Of Gold To De-Dollarise Economy

Global central banks purchased 166 tonnes of gold in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 41 per cent increase from the usual quarterly average. This surge is widely seen as a strong signal of accelerated de-dollarisation among BRICS nations, as member states seek greater financial independence.

According to idnfinancials, the trend has gained further relevance amid serious discussions surrounding the launch of a BRICS currency in 2026. According to the World Gold Council, central bank gold accumulation has reached unprecedented levels. Unlike retail demand, institutional purchases tend to be steady and largely unaffected by price fluctuations.

Jeff Quartermaine, CEO of Perseus Mining, emphasised that gold was not merely a hedge, but also a form of insurance against the fragility of the global monetary system. As reported by Watcher.guru (15 August), the latest wave of gold buying has been led by China, Turkey, India, and Russia. Currently, global central bank gold reserves have surpassed 36,000 tonnes, signalling a structural shift as BRICS dollar holdings continue to decline.

On another front, the development of the BRICS 2026 currency has gained clarity following the 17th BRICS Summit held in Brazil in July 2025. Member nations agreed to build digital payment infrastructure and expand trade using local currencies through a series of bilateral agreements.

The expansion to BRICS-10 now sees the bloc representing 46% of the world’s population and 37 per cent of global GDP, strengthening its ability to establish an alternative financial system outside of SWIFT. Meanwhile, gold producers in BRICS countries are benefiting from the de-dollarisation trend. Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi Gold, explained: “We’re enjoying a very favourable exchange rate—it’s truly working in our favour.

We’re able to fund everything from cash flow, without needing to dilute shareholder equity.” Quartermaine of Perseus Mining also highlighted the company’s performance in line with central bank gold accumulation trends. “We issued market guidance for production between 469,000 and 505,000 ounces, and ended up at 496,000. We anticipated cost increases and communicated that to the market.

In fact, our results turned out better than expected.” However, amid the perceived threats by BRICS nations, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said on that there was no chance for BRICS countries to replace the US dollar.

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social, referring to the economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — now expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The US is going to require a commitment from “seemingly hostile” BRICS countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the US dollar, or they will face 100 per cent tariffs, he added. “They can go find another sucker Nation.

There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in International Trade, or anywhere else, and any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!” Trump stressed. BRICS members have discussed shifting from the dollar in recent years, with discussions intensifying after the US imposed sanctions on Russia in 2022 following the start of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.