On Monday, the Brazilian government announced the official joining of Indonesia as a full member of the BRICS, the influential bloc of developing economies.

New Telegraph reports that the Southeast Asian nation aligns with BRICS’ goal of reforming global governance institutions and enhancing cooperation within the Global South.

Announcing its membership, Brazil who is currently holding the presidency of the bloc in 2025 said Indonesia’s entry was approved during the 2023 summit in Johannesburg.

BRICS, which was founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has since expanded with South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE becoming full members in recent years.

Brazil, under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s leadership, aims to strengthen ties among Global South countries and pursue reforms in multilateral institutions.

One of Brazil’s priorities is developing alternative payment systems to facilitate trade within BRICS countries, reducing reliance on the US dollar.

The next BRICS summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro in July 2025.

