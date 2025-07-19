BRICS Alliance: A Balancing Game

President Donald Trump of the United States has long been angling to crush the BRICS economic alliance. Initially coined as ‘’BRIC’’ by Economist Jim Jim O’Neil in 2001, is acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa joined the economic bloc in 2010, expanding the acronym to BRICS and African representation to join this group of emerging economies that now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates {UAE}, and Indonesia.

The first official BRIC summit was held in 2009 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, amidst the global financial crisis as member nations sought to assert more influence on international financial institutions. Since then, the group has held annual summits, gradually expanding its agenda to include not just economic cooperation, but global economic reform.

The 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6- 7, 2025 represents a significant moment in contemporary international relations. Under Brazil’s presidency, the BRICS 2025 summit adopted the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.’’ This framework is a pointer to broader aspirations for reforming international institutions to better represent developing nations’ interests.

The group is determined to act as a counterweight to the West, and to whittle down the influence of global institutions. Nigeria joined as ninth ‘’partner’’ of BRICS in January 2025 at a time Trump was threatening to sanction members of the group if they replace ‘’the mighty US dollar with a new BRICS currency as reserve currency.’’

It’s clear that Trump’s approach to countering BRICS revolves around aggressive economic policies, including punitive tariffs and sanctions on member nations. And rhetoric aimed at undermining the bloc’s efforts to de- dollarize and expand its influence. President Bola Tinubu courageously attended the 17th summit of BRICS, against the threat by Trump to impose a 10 per cent tariff on affiliated countries.

Nigeria is already benefiting from its partnership with BRICS countries. Its trade with them reportedly jumped to N5.1 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, more than three times higher before it joined the group. The country has been running a budget of about 5% of GDP since 2019, and it needs funding to pay for the deficits. The BRICS New Development Bank could be an important source of funding for investment in Nigeria’s infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and many other sectors.

The New Development Bank loans are also available in member countries’ local currencies. They don’t have to earn foreign exchange to repay the loans. This fosters foreign exchange stability and promotes economic growth. The Bank raises funds in member countries’ local currencies, and lends them to member countries.

Nigeria could use its BRICS partnership to garner the group’s support in its bid to be included as one of the permanent members of the United Nations’ Security Council. Although Nigeria is not yet a full member of the bloc, the country’s partnership with the BRICS countries is already opening up opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and economic cooperation.

In 2024 Nigeria reportedly attracted $1.27 billion in foreign capital, and its BRICS partnership would further strengthen these economic ties and the relationships could be used to develop its infrastructure, energy, and industry. Tinubu at the Rio summit met with the Brazilian President, LUIZ Inacio Lula da Silva, who promised to fast- track existing agreements with Nigeria, and signed new ones in aviation, energy- transition, agriculture, trade, defense, culture, and counter- narcotics.

The bloc’s focus on creating a multipolar world, in which more than two states have similar amounts of power- is consistent with Nigeria’s foreign policy goals aimed at reducing dependence on Western powers. Even as Nigeria is at present a partner member, the government has reportedly expressed a clear intention to become a full member of the BRICS over the next two years.

This would allow the country to participate more actively in shaping the bloc’s policies and initiatives. Surely the country would be able to use its economic opportunities and population to secure a place at the negotiating table. However, some observers are reportedly worried that Nigeria’s strong ties with Western powers and internal economic and political problems could mar its ambition to fully integrate with BRICS. The country would have to carefully balance its domestic interests with those of its western allies and BRICS.

So far the BRICS nations have chosen to ignore Trump’s threats and are going ahead with exactly what they intend on doing – finding an alternative to US dollar for global trade. There are currently discussing the creation of a new currency to facilitate trade and reduce dependence on the dollar, particularly in response to US sanctions on Russia and other countries. Without mincing his words, Brazil’s president, Lula da Silva, in a direct response to Trump’s repeated threats, said the ‘’BRICS is committed to ending US dollar dominance no matter what.’’

The Trump administration has historically used sanctions as a tool to counter perceived threats to US dominance, and this approach is expected to continue. Sanctions on Russia, a key BRICS member, have already pushed the bloc to explore alternatives to the dollar. His current aggressive stance on sanctions is inadvertently fueling BRICS de-dollarization efforts.

Analysts say that by targeting BRICS nations with economic pressure, Trump aims to weaken their ability to cooperate and challenge US hegemony on Western financial systems. His threats of tariffs and economic penalties are also aimed at discouraging aspiring BRICS members from aligning with the bloc. That is why these nations are now strengthening their cooperation and pushing harder for de-dollarization.

The outcome of this confrontation will have significant implications for the global financial system. Under India’s BRICS’s presidency in 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘’we will work to define BRICS in a new form. BRICS will mean Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability…, we will this forum forward in the spirit of people-centricity and humanity first.’’

Abuba writes from Kaduna