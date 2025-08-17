Bribe Allegation: SERAP Calls On Anti-Corruption Agencies To Probe NASS

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on anti-corruption agencies to probe the National Assembly over allegations that lawmakers pay up to ₦3 million to present bills, motions, and petitions.

Sunday Telegraph reports that SERAP’s calls came amid an allegation by a House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Auro, that federal lawmakers pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million each to present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly.

According to a letter by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group wants the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to identify the lawmakers involved in the alleged act.

The organisation also called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to refer the allegation to anti-graft agencies for investigation.

The group warned that if the National Assembly leadership fails to act within seven days, it would consider legal actions to compel compliance in the public interest.

The letter reads, “The allegations that lawmakers pay bribes to present motions, bills and proposals at the National Assembly are a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office by lawmakers.

“Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly. Bribery should never have any influence in the exercise of legislative duties or the running of the National Assembly.”

“The allegations that lawmakers are paying up to ₦3 million as bribes in exchange for presenting motions and bills make a mockery of lawmaking and legislative powers under section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].

“Referring the allegations to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigation and prosecution would improve public trust in the ability of the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure accountability in the exercise of lawmakers’ constitutional and legislative functions,” it noted.