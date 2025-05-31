Brian Mcknight’s Estranged Son Passes Away At 32

Share

The estranged son of famous American singer, Brian McKnight, Niko McKnight, has reportedly passed away at the age of 32.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Niko McKnight passed away after a two-year battle with an undisclosed cancer.

Announcing his death, Claude McKnight shared the news on TikTok, honouring his nephew’s legacy and multifaceted talents as a guitarist, producer, and photographer.

Prior to his passing, Niko publicly documented his cancer battle on social media, sharing treatment updates.

It would be recalled that Niko’s relationship with his father, Brian McKnight, was strained, stemming from childhood trauma he had previously disclosed.

