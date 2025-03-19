BRI: Govt To Track Commercial Buses, Drivers For Accountability

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced that its Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) will provide comprehensive data on commercial buses, their drivers, and owners to enhance accountability.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this during a radio programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Speaking on the topic, “Transforming Transportation in Lagos – Challenges, Achievements, and Future Plans,” Osiyemi noted that the lack of complete data on commercial buses had made regulation difficult.

“With the introduction of BRI, starting with the pilot phase along the Lekki corridor, tricycles (‘Maruwa’) and minibuses (‘Korope’) will no longer be allowed on expressways.

“Operators will be required to form cooperatives of at least 50 members, ensuring proper documentation of all stakeholders,” he said. Osiyemi stated that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system had already registered its fleet, ensuring accountability.

He also highlighted support from the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in implementing the reforms.

“We are also regulating ‘Danfos’ by collecting their data and transitioning them from the informal to the formal sector,” he added.

On bus stop usage, Osiyemi criticised the behaviour of some commuters and drivers who disregard designated stops, creating unauthorised pick-up points.

“We have dedicated bus stops and lay-bys for safe passenger drop-offs, yet some drivers stop along the road, causing disruptions,” he lamented.

Osiyemi confirmed that the LagosRide scheme was ongoing, with plans to expand its fleet to 5,000 vehicles, including 2,000 electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

