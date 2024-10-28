Brewery Giants Record N219.02bn Pre-Tax Losses On Finance Costs

Share

Spike in finance cost, interest expenses, and higher cost of sales still pressure the profitability margins of Nigeria’s two brewery giants, Guinness Nigeria Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc, with both companies posting N219.02 billion pre-tax losses in their latest financial statements filed to Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

For Nigerian Breweries Plc, the first nine months of 2024 saw the brewer’s pre-tax losses jump to N202.99 billion as at September 30, a significant increase of 159.7 per cent compared to N78.16 billion recorded between January and September 2023.

In its unaudited first quarter (Q1) 2025 (year-end is June) results published last Thursday, Guinness Nigeria also reported N16.03bilion pre-tax losses compared to N3.8 billion profit in corresponding period in 2024.

Although both companies recorded significant increase in revenue, higher finance cost and interest expenses largely driven by foreign exchange revaluation as well as surge in inflation depressed their bottomline, indicating the elevated cost environment during the period under review.

Highlights of NB’s Q1 result showed that revenue rose to N710.87 billion from N401.87 bil – lion in the corresponding period of 2023, but significant increases in the cost of sales and foreign exchange losses coupled with significant finance cost resulted in an after-tax loss of N57.19 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Similarly, Guinness revenue jumped 111.4 per cent to N125.89 billion year-on-year, relative to N59.54 billion.

However, higher finance cost driven by foreign exchange revaluation which rose by 154.6 per cent as well as a 958.5 per cent increase in interest expenses, eroded the bottomline, leaving earnings per share at negative N-5.55, a sharp contrast to the earnings per share of N1.19 recorded in Q1-24. Analysis of other parameters of the companies’ financial result for the periods under review showed that Guinness revenue growth was particularly strong in the brewer’s key strategic categories, such as Stout and Mainstream Spirits as export sales also surged by 95.2 per cent, accounting for 1.3 per cent of total revenue in the period.

However, the gross profit margin contracted significantly by 19.14 per cent year-on-year to 11.3% (Q1-24: 30.5%), primarily due to a substantial rise in the cost of sales (+169.6% y/y) reflecting macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, currency depreciation, and FX market liquidity issues.

Accordingly, the brewer recorded an operating loss of N6.87billion in the quarter (vs operating profit of N7.87 billion in Q1-24), impacted by the rise in operating expenses (+81.7% y/y).

