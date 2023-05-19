New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Brentford’s Striker Toney Faces Worldwide Ban

Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be blocked from any attempt to get around his eight-month football ban by joining a club outside England. Toney was suspended until January 2024 and fined £50,000 by an independent panel after admitting 232 breaches of Football Association betting rules.

The ban, which the FA will enforce, only applies in England. But it is understood the governing body will apply for the 27-year-old’s suspension to extend worldwide.

That would prevent the striker from moving elsewhere on loan to serve his punishment. The FA is still to see the independent panel’s written reasons for Toney’s ban.

It is understood if Toney did move away from England, the FA would be required to hand over the 27-year-old’s registration. At that point, it would tell world governing body Fifa and the buying or loaning club’s football association that Toney was banned, which would trigger the suspension to be applied worldwide.

