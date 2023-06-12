Brentford have confirmed the signature of Germany International of Nigerian descent, Kevin Schade on a permanent transfer from Freiburg.

Announcing the deal on their official website, Schade was signed for a club-record undisclosed fee and has penned down a 5-year contract.

​The 21-year-old initially joined Brentford in the January transfer window on a loan deal.

The young forward featured in 19 matches in all competitions for the Bees and registered one assist, he becomes the second player of Nigerian in the club.

Schade began his career in the Freiburg youth set-up before he got promoted to the senior team in 2021 and went on to notch 6 goals and four assists in 36 games for them.

Despite registering two appearances for the senior German national team, he is still eligible to play for Nigeria under the Fifa Rules.