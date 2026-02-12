Brentford May Not Threaten Rampant Arsenal In EPL Clash

Arsenal continue to steamroll their Premier League rivals as they prepare to face Brentford tonight, with little to suggest the Bees will be able to trouble Mikel Arteta’s rampant side. The Gunners, sitting six points clear at the top of the table, are showing no signs of slowing down as they chase their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal’s blend of attacking firepower and defensive solidity has been a hallmark of their season. Having conceded just 17 goals in 25 games, Arteta’s side have also maintained clean sheets in four of their last five league outings, including three of the last four on the road.

With victories over Leeds and Sunderland in their last two league games, the Gunners look set to leave the Gtech Community Stadium unscathed. Brentford, meanwhile, have had to cope with significant upheaval over the summer, including the departures of manager Thomas Frank and key forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Despite these challenges, the Bees have performed admirably, sitting seventh in the table earlier this week. Yet their scoring woes remain a concern—they have failed to find the net at home against Chelsea and Tottenham this year, while Manchester City have also kept them at bay in previous encounters.

Arsenal’s attack, although clinical, has rarely scored more than twice on the road this season, suggesting a measured 2-0 away win could be on the cards.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who scored twice as a substitute in Arsenal’s 3-0 triumph over Sunderland on Saturday, is likely to press for a starting berth. Gyokeres has scored in five of his last eight appearances, offering a potential spark against a Brentford defence that has struggled to keep the Gunners’ pace at bay.