Brentford Boss Breaks Silence On Onyeka After Coventry Move

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has explained the reasoning behind the club’s decision to allow Frank Onyeka join Coventry City on loan, according to New Telegraph.

Andrews admitted that the Nigerian international required regular game time after finding minutes hard to come by over the past couple of seasons.

Onyeka sealed a deadline-day loan move to Championship leaders Coventry City, with the deal running until the end of the 2025–26 season and including an obligation to buy should the Sky Blues secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old joined Brentford from Danish side Midtjylland in July 2021 for around €10 million, a fee that made him the club’s most expensive signing at the time and underlined his importance during a transformative period for the Bees.

He became Brentford’s first signing of their Premier League era and played a regular role in midfield during his debut season, helping the club finish 13th and firmly establish themselves in the top flight. Onyeka went on to make 87 appearances in all competitions for the West London side.

While paying tribute to Onyeka’s contribution, Andrews acknowledged that limited opportunities ultimately shaped the decision to allow him to move on.

“He’s someone who has been a big part of our journey, although he hasn’t had the minutes or game time that he would have liked,” Andrews said.

“I feel it’s right that he goes on to pastures new because he’s a really good professional and a really good person.

“I wish him the best and I have no doubt that he will do really well.”

Frank Onyeka: Coventry Gets Proven Performer

During his spell at the Gtech Community Stadium, Onyeka played a key role in Brentford’s evolution from Premier League newcomers into an established top-flight side, including featuring in the team that secured a ninth-place finish in the 2022–23 season, the club’s highest-ever league placing.

Prior to his move to England, Onyeka made his name at Midtjylland, where he won two Danish Superliga titles and the 2018–19 Danish Cup, while also gaining valuable experience in both the Champions League and Europa League.

The midfielder spent last season on loan in Germany with Augsburg, making 31 Bundesliga appearances and further showcasing his versatility and work rate at the highest level.

At the international level, Onyeka has earned 41 caps for Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

With Coventry City mounting a strong promotion push, Onyeka will now look to use regular Championship football as a platform to revive his Premier League ambitions, whether with the Sky Blues or elsewhere.