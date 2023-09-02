Brent Crude Hits Over $88, Highest Since January 2023

… trade at over $88 per barrel, early Saturday.

An analysis of crude oil trends since 2023 showed that this is the highest level crude oil prices have reached since January 2023.

Reuters had on Friday, September 1, reported a substantial 4.8% increase in Brent crude prices over the week, which indicated the most significant weekly surge since late July.

Also the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) experienced a notable rise of 7.2% during the same week, marking its most substantial weekly gain since March 2023.

These price movements reflect a dynamic and rapidly evolving oil market, underlining the substantial fluctuations and influences impacting both Brent crude and WTI prices.

There have been some reasons adduced as to why oil prices have experienced a noticeable rise. The increases were caused by a combination of various factors.

They include China’s economic slowdown Saudi Arabia’s decision to curtail its oil production and concerns over US economic outlooks.