Brenda Unuavworho To Empower African Women With ‘Amplify-you’ Platform

As part of activities to mark her 45th birthday, renowned architect, author, speaker, and empowerment coach, Brenda Unuavworho will, on Monday, July 7, 2025 launch Amplify-You, a transformational brand designed to help women turn their stories into legacy products and step boldly into the visibility they deserve.

According to the author, Amplify-You is built on her signature five-step framework: ‘Clarify, Create, Brand, Publish, Amplify’.

Through hands-on coaching, writing contest, digital content, and immersive events, she equips women—especially professionals and experts—to move from buried ideas to bold execution.

“I believe every woman has a voice worth hearing and a story worth preserving,” Brenda shares. “Amplify-You is my answer to the women who are ready to show up, speak out, and shine—without apology.”

As part of the brand’s debut, Brenda will also be unveiling a powerful new book titled ‘Rise. Write. Roar’, the official Amplify-You manual. The book, she said, is now open for preorder and serves as a cornerstone resource for women ready to move from obscurity to impact.

“‘Rise. Write. Roar.’ is a practical guide that will help women unlock their potential and amplify their voice. This book is a must-read for any woman who wants to build a legacy that speaks long after she’s gone,” Brenda says.

Brenda Unuavworho is a prolific author, speaker, and empowerment coach with over 18 years of experience in architecture. She leads Sterling Realties Development Company as the Business Lead and is the founder of the Women’s Growth Academy (WGA), a thriving empowerment community that helps women overcome internal limitations and live purposefully.