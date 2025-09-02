Bremen Move Excites Boniface As Striker Ends Transfer Voodoo

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has expressed delight at joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on loan, describing the move as a new chapter in his career after a series of failed transfers. The 24-year-old completed a deadline-day switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Bremen and is optimistic about the club’s plans for the season.

“The talks with those in charge convinced me to make the move to Werder,” Boniface said. “I want to contribute with my performances so that we can achieve our common goals this season.

I’m looking forward to my new team and my time at Werder.” Boniface trained briefly with Leverkusen on transfer deadline day before the deal was finalised. Despite concerns over his fitness, Werder Bremen went ahead with the move, believed to be on favourable terms.

His current market value is estimated at £40 million. The striker has struggled with injuries in recent years, including two cruciate ligament tears sustained during his time at Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. These fitness concerns were key factors in the collapse of earlier moves to the Saudi Arabian side, AlNassr and Italian giants AC Milan. The proposed transfer to Milan fell through after he failed a medical examination.