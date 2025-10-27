Bremen Boss Lauds Boniface’s First Start This Season

Werder Bremen boss Horst Steffen was full of admiration for Boniface’s work rate and sharpness in his first start since April.

“I’m very happy that he was able to help us win the game,” Steffen said to the club’s official website. “He showed how good he can be. It’s great that he lasted so long and performed well.”

The 24-year-old, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, lasted until the 85th minute, an encouraging sign that his fitness and confidence are both heading in the right direction.

For Steffen, the match was proof that Boniface still possesses the raw power, flair, and finishing ability that made him one of the Bundesliga’s breakout stars in his first season.

His presence was pivotal in Bremen’s attack, holding up play, linking passes, and unsettling Union Berlin’s backline throughout the game.

Boniface Eyes Full Comeback After Injury Setbacks

For Boniface, the night marked a personal milestone. “I felt good; it was the first time I’ve started a game in a long time,” he said post-match. “The fans created a great atmosphere, and the most important thing is that we won the game.”

After an impressive debut season with Bayer Leverkusen, injuries and a failed move to AC Milan had left the striker battling doubts about his fitness and future.

However, Friday’s performance showed glimpses of the old Boniface, who terrorised defenders in his debut season.

Now back on his feet and with Bremen relying on him, the Nigerian international looks ready to remind the Bundesliga exactly why he was once considered one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers.