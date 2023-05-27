Breathtaking Looks From 2023 Amvca

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) red carpet inevitably turned into a venue for fashion houses to show off their most recent looks straight from the runway as some were rendered in custom designs, tailored specifically to each celebrity’s style in attendance. This exciting event that gave fashionista the opportunity to showcase the latest fashion trend was held last Saturday, May 27 and many celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet.

Celebrities stunned in breathtaking prom dress- es and they undoubtedly stole much attention in their outfits. It was a huge style game of super stars as they shone so brightly in elegant prom dresses adorned with beads, gemstone, sheer and other embellishments. An- other interesting thing about this year’s AMVCA was that the ladies were dashing in their elegant dresses that exuded creativity and opulence of some sorts. Former BBNaija Housemate, Beauty Tukura won the coveted title of the Best Dressed Female category at the event.

Beauty’s impeccable sense of style and attention to details captivated the attention of fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. Nana Akua Addo adorned herself as one of the best-dressed stars of the night after arriving on the red carpet in a form-fitting sculptural Cary Santiago masterpiece featuring 3D birds. Sharon Ooja Egwurube also stole the show in a Sheye Oladejo’s heavenly textured two-piece featuring crystal embellishments and rosettes.

We can’t fail to mention the sparkly new haircut that jazzed up her looks. The night’s host, Zozibini Tunzi, served not one or two, but three Lanre Da Silva’s head-turning shimmering pieces that live rent-free in our heads. Looking through the evening’s most striking and daring ensembles offered a glimpse into the significance each celebrity attached to a lasting impression in the highly coveted best-dressed category of this year’s AMVCA awards.

Combining elegance with their individuality. Prom dress is a work of art that can transform your everyday look into a stunning ensemble for any special occasion. This will take you to a world of glamour.

TIPS