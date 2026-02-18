New Telegraph

February 18, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breathing In Microplastics…

Breathing In Microplastics Can Cause Damage To Lungs –Study

Breathing in microplastics can cause inflammation and damage to the lungs, new research showed. This potentially increases the risk of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer, said a statement from Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS) yesterday.

World Health Organization data links air pollution to around 7 million premature deaths yearly, and airborne microplastics from synthetic carpets, clothing and household dust may worsen respiratory risks, it said.

“Microplastics are tiny fragments of plastic, smaller than 5mm, that are released when larger plastic items break down or shed fibers,” said lead author Keshav Raj Paudel, a UTS senior researcher on chronic respiratory diseases.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The lungs are particularly vulnerable to microplastic damage due to their large surface area and limited ability to clear particles, particularly smaller ones that travel deep into the lungs,” he said, adding lung cancer tumors contain more microplastics than healthy tissue.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

PMS: Marketers Battle License Renewal To Import N862.2bn Worth Of Products
Read Next

Wema Bank To Host 2026 International Women’s Day Event March 4