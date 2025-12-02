Breastfeeding Mother, 10 Others Abducted By Bandits In Kano

The Faruruwa Security Community Forum of Shanono and Bagwai Local Government areas of Kano State, have confirmed the abduction of a breastfeeding woman and 10 men in an overnight bandit’s raid.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Chairman of the Community Forum, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, told our Correspondent that, the bandits’ also carted away two cows and several other animals.

He said, “we got wind of information that the bandits are approaching our communities from the Katsina side, and we informed security since 7pm, but unfortunately no action was taken.”

Bagobiri added that, “the bandits came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons, shouting where are your security, let them come, and they operated till 11pm unhindered.”

The Chairman noted in dismayed that, “we cannot understand what is going on, how can we inform security of a movement of criminals and nothing would be done until they perpetrate their heinous crimes at ease.”

Another report has it that the same group of bandits have abducted a number of innocent residents of Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state during the overnight raid.

Reports has it that on Saturday, some bandits abducted three persons at Tsanyawa Local Government after killing an elderly woman who pleaded with them not to take away her son.

In the same vein, a victim of bandit’s attack in Shanono where 10 people were taken away, complained that they are asking for ransom payments, with a huge amounts that nobody has in the whole of the communities.