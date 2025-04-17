Breastfeeding, Fortification: Key Strategies To Combat Malnutrition

Share

Against the background of rising malnutrition in Nigeria, experts have emphasised the importance of breastfeeding and food fortification as critical tools in the fight against malnutrition.

Though the economy has put a strain on household budgets, there is a growing realisation that breastfeeding can both protect children’s health and save families money while the fortification of some food products can go a long way to prevent malnutrition in infants, children as well as adults.

These are some of the high points of the Nutrition for All Life Stages workshop which was organised by Nestle Nigeria recently. The workshop which was held at the Nestle factory in Agbara also included the Nestle Agbara factory tour.

Speaking during the enlightenment programme, a nutrition expert with Nestle Nutrition Institute, Central West African Region, Dr Kanalio Olaloku noted that breast milk remains incredibly nutritious and, except in severe cases of malnutrition or medical conditions, continues to be a rich source of essential nutrients for infants. “Breast milk is always rich in nutrients, and the benefits far outweigh the cost,” said Olaloku.

“If a mother breastfeeds, she not only saves money on formula but also reduces the risk of hospital visits by protecting her child from infections.” Even in challenging economic times, the nutrition expert noted that there are simple yet effective ways to ensure children get the right nutrition.

For example, storing expressed breast milk properly—by placing it in a cup submerged in water to keep ants away—can preserve it for up to six hours, allowing mothers to manage their schedules without worrying about feeding times.

“Mothers can express breast milk and keep it for later use; it’s about being resourceful and smart in managing both time and money,” she added. However, breastfeeding alone may not be enough.

A key aspect of ensuring proper nutrition is addressing micronutrient deficiencies, which affect millions of children and women, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.

Experts point to iron deficiency as one of the most widespread micronutrient deficiencies, which can have a devastating impact on children’s growth and development.

Dr. Olaloku highlighted that iron deficiency is a major public health issue in Nigeria, with over half of pregnant women and a significant percentage of children under five suffering from this condition.

“The situation is dire, with over 58 per cent of pregnant women and 68 per cent of children under five in Nigeria suffering from iron deficiency anemia,” Dr. Olaloku said. “Iron is crucial for oxygen transportation in the blood and is essential for the proper functioning of the body, including muscle and immune health.

Iron deficiency can result in premature birth, stunted growth, and, in severe cases, death.” According to her, iron-rich foods, such as meat, leafy vegetables, and fortified cereals, are crucial, but many Nigerians struggle to access or afford these foods. This is where fortification comes in.

By fortifying commonly consumed foods such as salt, flour, and seasoning with iron, public health experts believe they can address this deficiency at the community level.

“Fortification is a simple, cost effective solution,” Dr. Olaloku explained. “Fortifying foods with micronutrients like iron can help bridge the gap, especially for those who may not have access to diverse foods or cannot afford supplements.” The fortification of staple foods like salt and flour has already begun in some areas, and experts are calling for expanded efforts across Nigeria.

“Everyone, whether rich or poor, uses salt. By fortifying salt, we ensure that even the most vulnerable members of society receive essential nutrients,” stated Dr. Olaloku.

In addition to fortification, experts stress the importance of diverse diets and the role of the private sector in ensuring food availability. While iron supplements and fortified foods are essential, they must be paired with public awareness campaigns to educate families on proper nutrition.

As Nigeria works to overcome its double burden of malnutrition—simultaneously dealing with under nutrition and rising rates of obesity—public health initiatives like breastfeeding promotion and food fortification are seen as vital strategies.

By improving the nutritional status of mothers and children, the country can lay a stronger foundation for healthier, more productive generations to come. “Even in tough economic times, we can ensure that our families eat right,” Dr. Olaloku concluded.

“We are blessed with abundant, seasonally available foods, and if we make smart choices, we can provide all the nutrients our children need, even when finances are tight.” Besides, she noted that over 95 per cent of Nestle products are fortified to provide at least 15 per cent of the needed nutrients.

Key nutrients used to fortify Nestle products include iron, vitamin A, iodine and zinc. In a country where nearly half of all children suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, the call to action is clear: nutrition is everyone’s responsibility, and fortification, along with proper breastfeeding practices, can be the key to a healthier Nigerian.

