August 5, 2025
Breastfeeding Beyond One Woman Campaign –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said breastfeeding is beyond one woman job but a shared and collective responsibility for both community and government to work together for a heatheir society.

UNICEF Nutrition officer of the fund, Philomena Irene, who made this assertion while addressing a press conference to mark the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) at the UNICEF office Bauchi yesterday.

Philomina, explained that every day is a breastfeeding day but August 1-7 was earmarked to emphasize on breastfeeding throughout the world and Bauchi state in particular. The 2025 theme, “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” She said: “Breastfeeding is not a one-woman job, it is everybody’s job from the family to the community, to the LGA, to the state.”

