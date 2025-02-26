Breast Cancer Cases Projected To Rise By Nearly 40% By 2050 –WHO

Share

A new report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has shown that breast cancer cases are expected to increase by 38 per cent globally by 2050, with annual deaths from the disease projected to rise by 68 per cent.

The findings, published in ‘Nature Medicine’ on Monday, warned that if current trends continue, the world will see 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million related deaths each year by mid-century.

IARC is a specialised branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the report, cancer burden will be disproportionately felt in low-and middle-income countries, where access to early detection, treatment and care remains limited.

“Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening,” said Dr. Joanne Kim, an IARC scientist and co-author of the report.

“Countries can mitigate or reverse these trends by adopting primary prevention policies, such as WHO’s recommended ‘best buys’ for noncommunicable disease prevention, and by investing in early detection and treat ment,” she explained.

