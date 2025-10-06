Breast Cancer Awareness: Early Detection Saves Lives – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasized the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer, noting that it saves lives.

She stated this in a message to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed globally every October to raise awareness and encourage preventive healthcare practices among women.

Mrs. Tinubu wrote:

“As women, mothers, sisters, and daughters, our health must remain a priority. Early detection saves lives. Regular self-examination and timely medical screening are key in the fight against breast cancer.

“This month, let us raise awareness, support survivors, and encourage one another to take proactive steps for better health. Let us work together to stay healthy. Happy Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025.”

The First Lady’s message underscores the need for regular medical checks and collective efforts to support breast cancer awareness and early intervention across the country.