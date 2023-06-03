BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Escapes Death

…Ajaka’s men fingered in attack

The Convoy of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was on Saturday attacked by people believed to be supporters of Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

The incident which occurred at about 12.30 pm left many people injured.

According to a statement issued by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, the attack took place near the Naval Base, a few kilometers from Lokoja.

Fanwo noted that the convoy of Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, having sighted that of Governor Bello, blocked the road and Ajaka’s armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

The statement reads: “A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle and occupants of the SDP branded Tundra were armed with Rifles and short guns. The Governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirits.

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the Governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack. The State Government will ensure that law and order are maintained as the attackers will be brought to justice.

“The Governor has warned that no APC member should involve in any reprisal attack as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties” the statement concluded.