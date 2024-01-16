BREAKING: Wike Summons Security Chiefs, Council Chairs Over Abuja’s Insecurity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has summoned relevant heads of security agencies, Area Council Chairmen and other stakeholders, to an emergency meeting over the lingering kidnapping and other criminal activities in several parts of the territory.

While the outcome of the meeting is being awaited, the agenda may not be far from the recent kidnapping incidents and killings of victims, which have elicited public outcry.

Wike said his administration had stepped up actions and was working to get all stakeholders to tackle the pervading insecurity.

Details later…