BREAKING: Wike Sacks FCT-IRS Acting Chairman

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Michael Ango of his job.

This is contained in a press statement released on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

He did not give any reason for the sack, but stated that he has been directed to hand over to the most

senior official of the FCT-IRS.