New Telegraph

December 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. BREAKING: Wike Sacks…

BREAKING: Wike Sacks FCT-IRS Acting Chairman

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Michael Ango of his job.

This is contained in a press statement released on Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

He did not give any reason for the sack, but stated that he has been directed to hand over to the most
senior official of the FCT-IRS.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Abbas Greets Elder Statesman, Tanko Yakasai At 100
Read Next

Deputy Speaker, Kalu Bags Second PhD