BREAKING: Wike Blocked As Turaki, Anyanwu Factions Clash At PDP Secretariat

The leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) escalated dramatically on Tuesday when rival factions clashed at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Tensions peaked after the gate was barricaded to prevent FCT Minister Nyesom Wike from entering the premises.

What began as a tense standoff quickly devolved into a near-riot. The chaos erupted when newly elected National Chairman, Dr. Tanimu Turaki, arrived for a scheduled meeting accompanied by Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde.

The Anyanwu-led faction had already stormed the compound, locking down the main gate and stationing supporters to block Wike, widely regarded as a key figure in the party’s internal battles.

Eyewitnesses reported that instructions within the faction were clear: “Wike must not enter.”

The blockade triggered an immediate confrontation as supporters from both sides surged toward the gate, exchanging insults, shoves, and threats. Chants for and against Wike reverberated across Wadata Plaza as tensions escalated.

Unable to control the crowds, police fired multiple rounds of teargas, forcing party members, staff, and bystanders to flee in panic. The thick smoke engulfed the Secretariat as officers struggled to restore order.

Tuesday’s incident follows remarks by Turaki during his acceptance speech, in which he warned the judiciary to avoid matters he described as “exclusively political,” a statement widely interpreted as an attempt to consolidate his authority within the party.

The dramatic clash, marked by barricaded gates, rival power blocs, and teargas, underscores that the PDP’s leadership struggle is far from over.

As the dust settles, one fact is clear: the PDP has become a battlefield, with Wike at the centre of the storm.