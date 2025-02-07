Share

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has declared that Imo is now a one-party state under the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the opposition parties no longer exist in the state.

Governor Uzodinma made this remark while receiving the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party leaders who visited the state to commission the newly completed roads.

The governor further asserted that opposition parties in Imo have “faded away” due to the visible progress recorded by his administration.

According to Uzodinma, the ruling party has won the hearts of the people through its developmental projects and grassroots engagement, leading to APC’s dominance in the recently concluded Local Government Area (LGA) elections.

“I can testify to you, Mr. Chairman, that as a party, we have won the hearts of Imo people through our superlative performance in the last five years.

“The party has been fully entrenched here because the people can relate to our developmental initiatives,” Uzodinma stated.

He pointed to the APC’s sweeping victories in the State House of Assembly and LGA elections as proof that rival political parties no longer have influence in the state.

Uzodinma reaffirmed his commitment to delivering infrastructure, human capital development, and good governance, stressing that the APC-led administration has repositioned the state for sustainable progress.

