BREAKING: Usman Ododo Sworn In As Kogi Governor

The Governor-elect and winner of the Kogi State’s November 11 governorship election, Alhaji Usman Ododo has been sworn in as the governor of the state.

Saturday Telegraph reported that Ododo took the oath of office at around 2:24 pm at in Lokoja, the State capital on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

His inauguration came just minutes after Salifu Joel Oyibo took his oath of office as the deputy governor of Kogi State.

With his swearing-in, Ododo becomes the fifth Executive Governor of Kogi State.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Ododo’s predecessor, Yahaya Bello, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and other top members of the party.