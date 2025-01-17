Share

On Friday, the United States (US) Supreme Court upheld a law banning the popular social media platform, TikTok in America.

The development potentially denied the video-sharing app access to over 170 million American users in two days.

In a major defeat for TikTok, the court ruled that the law does not violate free speech rights and that the US government had demonstrated legitimate national security concerns about a Chinese company owning the app.

New Telegraph, however, gathered that the incoming President, Donald Trump may unban the app after his swearing-in on Monday, January 20.

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday said he discussed TikTok in a phone conversation with Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

READ ALSO

Speaking in an interview, Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz said the administration would put in place measures to keep the company from going dark.

Waltz said, “The legislation allows for an extension as long as a viable deal is on the table. Essentially that buys President Trump time to keep TikTok going.

“It’s been a great platform for him and his campaign to get his America First message out. But at the same time, he wants to protect (users’) data.”

Share

Please follow and like us: