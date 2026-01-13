BREAKING: US Govt Delivers Military Supplies To Nigeria

On Tuesday, the United States (US) government delivered military supplies to Nigerian security agencies to bolster security operations in several parts of the country.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) made this announcement in a post shared via its verified X handle.

The post read, “U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja.

“This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership.”

The Federal Government had said that the US government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria, including the provision of enhanced intelligence support, defence equipment, and articles to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that in November 2025, FG dispatched a delegation to Washington DC aimed at strengthening security partnerships between the two countries and opening new avenues for cooperation.

Led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the delegation met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

Members of the delegation included the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and two representatives of the Office of the NSA.