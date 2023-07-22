BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Fence Collapsed On Room In Lagos

Precipitation flooding takes over highway as downpour persists

A SOS plea has been made to authorities of the Emergency responders across Lagos State to mobilize their men to No. 25, Alao Street, Ola Inu Kan, Isawo, Ikorodu to rescue kids who are reportedly trapped under rubbles after a nearby fence fell on them in the room from behind.

The collapse of the said fence was said to have been caused by Saturday’s unabating downpour.

In a video sighted online on Saturday afternoon, July 22, 2023′ a female voice called for help as non-uniformed men were seen engaging in a manual rescue operation.

The voice, who passed the message both in Yoruba and English language, lamented the non-availability of adequate tools to complement physical efforts.

It is hoped that the National Management Emergency Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Emergency Rescue and Fire and Services, and other emergency response agencies are already on the way to the scene of the collapse.

Precipitation as a result of Saturday’s rain has caused massive flooding in many parts of the State.

As of the time of filing this report, most parts of the popular Lagos-Abeokuta expressway were blocked as a result of overflowing flood waters from narrow drainages. Traffic jams build as the closing period approaches.

At Ile Epo market, Oke-Odo, motorists avoid the highway which results in long-distance rat runs amidst the increasing cost of fueling.

At Iyana Ipaja, there is no difference. Traffic builds as vehicles avoid water-logged parts of the expressway around the Al Moruf fueling station. Also on the old Abeokuta road, the Agege abattoir canal overflowed and caused a traffic jam that spilled to Emmanuel Bus Stop. At Ijaiye Bus Stop, in Ojokoro LCDA, flood water took over greater parts of the highway. Forcing motorists to seek alternative routes. At Kola Bus Stop, also within a 7.8-kilometer space of road between Abule Egba and Ota Toll Gate, all under Ojokoro LCDA, flood water-filled craters are hindering flee from traffic.

When contacted, Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, South West Zonal Office of NEMA said efforts are ongoing to locate the address.

“This was seen just a few minutes ago, a team is still trying to locate the place.

“All contacts are saying they don’t know the area,” he said while discussing the now-viral video with journalists.