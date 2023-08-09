BREAKING: Two Dead, Others Injured In Auto Crash On Eko Bridge

No fewer than two persons were confirmed dead and five others were “seriously injured” in multiple accidents that occurred on Wednesday on the popular Eko Bridge, Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that the six private vehicles, including a fully laden ‘MAC’ truck with registration plate T-1501 LA, were involved in the collision, those injured, and the remains of the deceased have been taken to a nearby General Hospital.

Speaking on the development, Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the occurrence in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority with other emergency responders today carried out an emergency operation at the scene of a fatal accident on Eko Bridge inward the Alaka area of the state.

“LASTMA Akinde Olusola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 3 Iponri) who led the rescue team confirmed that the accident recorded two deaths, with five others seriously injured.

“He confirmed further that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with number plate (T-1501 LA).”

According to Adebayo, a preliminary examination showed that brake failure caused the heavy ‘MAC’ truck to crash into five other private vehicles, including a commercial minibus, while travelling at peak speed.

READ ALSO:

He stated that a LASEMA Response Unit ambulance was used to transport the two bodies and the five accident victims who had been found alive to a neighbouring general hospital right away.

Adebayo said, “Those six vehicles involved in the fatal accident include a fully loaded truck (T-150 IL), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), mini-bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

“While maintaining that the agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in overspeeding, he, however, sent his condolences to families of the deceased.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the LASEMA Response Unit, and police officers from the Iponri Divisional Police Station were among the other emergency responders present at the accident scene, he continued.