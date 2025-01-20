BREAKING: Trump, JD Vance Take Oath Of Office In Capitol

Share

In the presence of a multitude of Americans and political leaders, the United States (US) swore in Donald John Trump and JD Vance as the 47th President and Vice President of the United States of America (USA) on Capitol Hill on Monday, January 20.

New Telegraph reports that Trump and his Vice took the oath of office in the presence of their family, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush among others.

The event was attended by the former Presidents and Vice Presidents of the US, and world Businessmen.

