BREAKING: Trump Becomes 47th President Of United States

The Republican candidate and former United States (US) President, Donald Trump, has been declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that Trump defeated Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, who had hoped to make history as the first female president in the keenly contested election.

Trump amassed more than the required 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency, defeating Harris in key states across the nation to become the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

Trump captured victories in Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and other Republican-leaning states, further building momentum that ultimately clinched his win.

Kamala Harris, who had support in states like Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, California, and Oregon, fell short despite her stronghold in traditionally Democratic states

Her anticipated path to the White House was thwarted by Trump’s wins in battleground states, including Florida and North Carolina, which proved pivotal.

Trump’s campaign, fueled by his base, emphasized a return to policies focused on stricter immigration, economic reforms, and national security.

Advocating for an “America First” agenda, Trump’s stance on immigration included proposals to tighten border security and prioritize American jobs.

He pledged to bolster the economy by reducing taxes, cutting regulations, and aiming to bring back manufacturing jobs, thus reducing dependency on foreign products.

Trump’s win marks his return to the White House after his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden, and his platform promises a reinforced U.S. military and an assertive approach to global counter-terrorism.

His focus on national security and a pro-American workforce strategy has resonated deeply with voters in red states and key swing regions, ultimately leading to his successful bid for the presidency once again.

