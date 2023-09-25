New Telegraph

September 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds…

BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the actual winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah confirmed Sanwo-Olu’s victory and simultaneously dismissed the petitions lodged by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran.

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) and Olajide Adediran both filed the petitions after the declaration of Sanwo-Olu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to challenge the results of the previous governorship election in the state.

However, the tribunal headed by Justice Abdullah dismissed the petitions.

Tags:

Read Previous

FG Will Soon Release CBN Audit Report To Nigerians