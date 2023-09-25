BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the actual winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

Justice Mikhail Abdullah confirmed Sanwo-Olu’s victory and simultaneously dismissed the petitions lodged by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran.

It would be recalled that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) and Olajide Adediran both filed the petitions after the declaration of Sanwo-Olu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to challenge the results of the previous governorship election in the state.

However, the tribunal headed by Justice Abdullah dismissed the petitions.