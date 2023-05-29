BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria’s 16th President

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu was administered the oaths of office and allegiance by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola thereby becoming Nigeria’s 16th President.

Tinubu took the oaths at about 10.37am on Monday at the Eagles Square venue of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

His wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, alongside former President Muhammadu Buhari and his family members were standing beside Tinubu when he took the oaths.