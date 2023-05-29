New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Bola Tinubu…

BREAKING: Bola Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria’s 16th President

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu was administered the oaths of office and allegiance by the Chief  Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola thereby becoming Nigeria’s 16th President.

Tinubu took the oaths at about 10.37am on Monday at the Eagles Square venue of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

His wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, alongside former President Muhammadu Buhari and his family members were standing beside Tinubu when he took the oaths.

Read Previous

JUST-IN: Full Details Of Tinubu’s Swearing In Programme Emerges
Read Next

Buhari Renames Airports After Awolowo, Idiagbon, Other Prominent Persons

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023