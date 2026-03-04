BREAKING: Tinubu Swears In Disu As 23rd IGP

President Bola Tinubu has officially inaugurated the newly appointed Olatunji Disu as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

New Telegraph reports that the swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The President also administered the oath of office to six newly appointed Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and two Commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

READ ALSO:

The event was attended by cabinet members, senior government officials, and family members of the appointees.

Following the ceremony, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting commenced with a strong turnout of council members.

Among those present were Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser; and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Walson-Jack.