BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Emefiele As CBN Governor

…Directs him to handover to Deputy Governor operations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

A statement issued last night by Director, Information for Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF) Willie Bassey confirmed Emefiele’s suspension.