New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends…

BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Emefiele As CBN Governor

…Directs him to handover to Deputy Governor operations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

A statement issued last night by Director, Information for Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF) Willie Bassey confirmed Emefiele’s suspension.

Post Views: 69

Read Previous

Adeleke Praises UNIOSUN Management On Stellar Performance

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023