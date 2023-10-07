BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Buhari’s N-Power Programme

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has announced the total suspension of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s N-Power social intervention programme.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu announced the new development on TVC News.

Recall that the N-Power Programme was initiated by Buhari to tackle youth unemployment and promote social development.

However, Edu declared the indefinite suspension of the program, adding that the government has initiated an investigation into its operations.

She explained that the suspension of the N-Power program was prompted by certain irregularities detected within the scheme. She further mentioned that the government has initiated an investigation into the utilization of funds since the program’s inception.

According to the Minister, some beneficiaries are not found in their place of assignment, yet they expect monthly stipends.

Edu claimed that certain N-Power beneficiaries, who were supposed to have left the program in 2022, still receive payments.

She said, “We must go back to look into N-Power and understand what the problems are, so we will basically suspend the program for now until we are done with proper investigation into the utilization of funds into the N-Power program.

“We want to know how many persons are on the program right now, how many persons are owed, the amount they are owed. We are totally restructuring the N-Power and expanding it.

“There are lots going on. We met people who were supposed to have exited the program last year and they are still claiming that they are still teaching.

“Sometimes we contact the school or the places where they are working, and they are not there. They are not working yet they keep claiming that they are being owed eight or nine months stipends.

About 80 per cent of them are not working yet they are claiming salaries.”