President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 1, 2024, signed the N28.7 trillion 2024 Budget into law.

He assented to the 2024 Appropriation Bill at a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The budget was passed after its size was increased from N27.5 trillion, as proposed by President Bola Tinubu, to N28.7 trillion.

Details later…