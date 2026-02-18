BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Electoral Act Into Law

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) Bill, New Telegraph reports.

The signing ceremony took place at the State House around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 17, 2026, with top national assembly leaders present.

The development followed the passage of the legislation by the national assembly on Tuesday after months of debate, review, and amendments by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

More to follow…..