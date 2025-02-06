BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks UNN, UniAbuja VC

Share

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Prof Aisha Maikudi as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and dissolved the university’s Governing Council.

Maikudi’s removal was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga on Thursday.

Tinubu also removed Prof Polycarp Chigbu from his position as Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) before his tenure ends on February 14, and announced Prof Oguejiofu Ujam as his successor for six months, and will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

The statement partly reads: “At Yakubu Gowon University, President Tinubu dissolved the entire governing council and relieved Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi of her duties as Vice-Chancellor.

“Senator Lanre Tejuoso, currently Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University.

“He will be succeeded in Makurdi by Senator Joy Emordi, now pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education.”

Tinubu also appointed Prof. Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice Chancellor at the Yakubu Gowon University also known as UniAbuja, for a six-month term.

Manko would not be eligible to apply for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

The statement added, “The leadership changes at UNN extend to the role of Pro-Chancellor, with Gen. Ike Nwachukwu reassigned to Pro-Chancellor at the University of Uyo. President Tinubu appointed Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo as the new Pro-Chancellor of UNN.

“Previously, Ojo held the same position at the Federal University of Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

“Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi, currently the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, has been appointed to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja.

“Senator Sani Stores is the new Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education, succeeding Senator Joy Emordi. Senator Stores is a Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,” the statement said

He also appointed Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current Council Member at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

The statement noted that all appointments and reassignment decisions are effective immediately.

Tinubu emphasised that these changes reflect his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s higher education system through dynamic leadership and accountability.

The restructuring aims to strengthen governance and academic excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector

