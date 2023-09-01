BREAKING: Tinubu Replaces Two New NDDC Board Members

Following the inauguration of the new Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr Victor Akinjo, with a new State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

The President has also given his approval for Mr Asi Oku Okang, the nomination for Cross River State to be immediately replaced by Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

Ne Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu authorized the nomination of the new board and management of the NDDC on Tuesday through a statement issued by his media adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

READ ALSO:

However, Samuel Ogbuku, the NDDC’s most recent Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been reappointed for a second term and will continue in that role until the Senate confirms his reappointment.

It was gathered that President Tinubu authorized the nomination of the new board and management of the NDDC on Tuesday through a statement issued by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale.