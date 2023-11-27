BREAKING: Tinubu Reappoints Mele Kyari As NNPCL GCEO

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He also said the President equally approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPCL effective December 1, 2023.

Ngelale further announced that Pius Akinyelure was appointed as the Non-Executive Board Chairman, Umar Isa Ajiya was named the Chief Financial Officer, and Ledum Mitee was appointed as the Non-Executive Director.

According to the statement, others appointed as Non-Executive Directors include Musa Tumsa, Ghali Muhammad, Prof. Mustapha Aliyu, David Ogbodo, and Eunice Thomas.

Ngelale added that President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries: Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; and Amb. Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Ngelale said, “President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team