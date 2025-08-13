President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, were all present at the meeting

Also, virtually all the cabinet members of President Tinubu’s administration, including the ministers.

At the meeting, Akume announced to council members the demise of Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and ex-minister of Agriculture during the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council thereafter observed a minute’s silence for the soul of the departed elder statesman, whom Akume described as a patriot.