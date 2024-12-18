""" """

New Telegraph

December 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. BREAKING: Tinubu Presents…

BREAKING: Tinubu Presents 2025 Budget To NASS

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly to present the 2025 national budget to the joint session of the Upper and Lower Chambers of the House.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu arrived at exactly 12:10 PM, accompanied by several officials from the executive arm of government.

His arrival, however, marks the end of a series of postponements for the 2025 budget presentation.

READ ALSO:

Prior to his arrival, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, arrived with members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Meanwhile, Tinubu and his team were received by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

A Light Called Obaro Exhibition Holds December 19
Read Next

Customs Seizes 2179kg Pangolin Scales
Share
Copy Link
×