New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Tinubu Officially…

BREAKING: Tinubu Officially Implements Student Loan Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday approved the Student Loan Bill, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by the presidential aide, Dele Alake and made available to State House Correspondents.

Tinubu’s approval is coming hours after his Democracy Day celebration broadcast.

By the approval, the 10th National Assembly set to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13 will make interest-free loans available to all students in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that the bill passed the second reading in the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023.

Details shortly…⁣⁣

Post Views: 172
Tags:

Read Previous

Man United To Hi-Jack Felix Nmecha Transfer To Dotmund
Read Next

Subsidy: Edo NUJ Chairman Tasks FG On Job Creation For Youths

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023