BREAKING: Tinubu Officially Implements Student Loan Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday approved the Student Loan Bill, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by the presidential aide, Dele Alake and made available to State House Correspondents.

Tinubu’s approval is coming hours after his Democracy Day celebration broadcast.

By the approval, the 10th National Assembly set to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13 will make interest-free loans available to all students in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that the bill passed the second reading in the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023.

Details shortly…⁣⁣