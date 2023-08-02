New Telegraph

August 2, 2023
BREAKING: Tinubu, NLC, TUC In Closed Door Meeting

Following the nationwide protest embarked upon by the Labour union over the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the organized labour.

Those present at the meeting held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja are the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

The conference takes place only a few hours after the unions carried out their plans to protest the financial difficulties brought on by the end of the petrol subsidy, as Tinubu declared on May 29.

Details later…..

